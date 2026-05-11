Susquehanna Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $250.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Susquehanna's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock's current price.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $283.87.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $227.39 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.59. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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