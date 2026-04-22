Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.22.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.71. 315,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,856. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $175.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.58 and a 1-year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $553,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,466,535.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,931.30. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 869,738 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $115,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $937,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,726.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 91.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,774 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here