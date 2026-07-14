Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "negative" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's target price suggests a potential downside of 26.18% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RXO from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised RXO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RXO from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.14.

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RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 2.03. RXO has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RXO in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in RXO by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company's stock.

About RXO

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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