Sutro Biopharma (STRO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma to post earnings of ($2.2204) per share and revenue of $11.7760 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 million. On average, analysts expect Sutro Biopharma to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,662,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRO

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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