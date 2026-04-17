Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,402,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 9,412,446 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,442,870 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

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Institutional Trading of Suzano

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Suzano in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 70,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Suzano by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,760 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Suzano by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,695 shares of the company's stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE SUZ opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Suzano had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suzano will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Suzano in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suzano in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUZ

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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