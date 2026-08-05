Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $7.74. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 332,866 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVNLY. Citigroup downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Price Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 17.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

Further Reading

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