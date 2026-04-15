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Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Swatch Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swatch Group shares gapped down at the open from $11.85 to $11.49 and were last at $11.46, a roughly 3.4% decline on light volume (2,078 shares).
  • Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on Feb. 6, and MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of Hold.
  • The stock's 50‑day moving average is $11.66 versus a 200‑day average of $10.90, and Swatch Group is a Switzerland‑based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes brands across multiple price segments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.49. Swatch Group shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 2,078 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWGAY

Swatch Group Stock Down 3.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

About Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company's operations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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