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Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Reduce” rating on Swedbank, with two sells, three holds, and one buy among six analysts. Deutsche Bank maintained a buy rating, while Morgan Stanley remained underweight.
  • Swedbank shares recently traded at SEK 39.97, near their one-year high of SEK 40.58, with a market capitalization of approximately $44.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55.
  • The bank reported quarterly EPS of SEK 0.68 and revenue of SEK 1.93 billion, alongside a 29.45% net margin and 14.69% return on equity. Analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately SEK 2.97.
  • Five stocks we like better than Swedbank.

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWDBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Swedbank

Swedbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching SEK 39.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is SEK 37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 36.82. Swedbank has a one year low of SEK 26.44 and a one year high of SEK 40.58.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Swedbank

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank's franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

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Analyst Recommendations for Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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