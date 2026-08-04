Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as SEK 40.73 and last traded at SEK 40.72, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at SEK 40.28.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWDBY

Swedbank Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 29.45%.The firm had revenue of SEK 1.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank's franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

Further Reading

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