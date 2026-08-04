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Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Swedbank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedbank shares reached a new 52-week high of SEK 40.73, up 1.3%, with the stock trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: ratings include one Buy, three Holds and two Sells, resulting in MarketBeat’s overall “Reduce” rating.
  • Swedbank reported quarterly EPS of SEK 0.68, revenue of SEK 1.93 billion, a 14.84% return on equity and a 29.45% net margin; analysts expect full-year EPS of SEK 2.97.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as SEK 40.73 and last traded at SEK 40.72, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at SEK 40.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWDBY

Swedbank Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 29.45%.The firm had revenue of SEK 1.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedbank

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank's franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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