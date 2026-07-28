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Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Swisscom logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Swisscom received a consensus “Reduce” rating from eight analysts: three recommend selling and five advise holding. Recent actions included downgrades from BNP Paribas Exane and Morgan Stanley.
  • The stock opened at $77.14, up 1.5%, with a market capitalization of approximately $399.6 billion and a 52-week range of $68.01 to $94.63.
  • Swisscom’s latest quarterly results fell short of expectations, with earnings per share of $0.82 versus the $0.90 consensus and revenue of $4.63 billion versus estimates of $4.67 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Swisscom.

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Swisscom from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Swisscom to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Swisscom

Swisscom Stock Up 1.5%

SCMWY opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom's origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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