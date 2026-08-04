Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session's volume of 10,601 shares.The stock last traded at $76.6871 and had previously closed at $76.5146.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Swisscom from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swisscom to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Swisscom

Swisscom Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Swisscom had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom's origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

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