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Swisscom (SCMWY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Swisscom logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swisscom is expected to report quarterly results before market open Thursday, August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.735 per share and revenue of $4.482 billion.
  • In the previous quarter, Swisscom earned $0.82 per share, missing consensus by $0.08, while revenue of $4.63 billion fell short of estimates.
  • Analyst sentiment is cautious: five analysts rate the stock Hold and three rate it Sell, giving Swisscom an average MarketBeat rating of “Reduce.”
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7350 per share and revenue of $4.4819 billion for the quarter.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect Swisscom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of SCMWY opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $406.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.28. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCMWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Swisscom from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Swisscom to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Swisscom

Swisscom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom's origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

Read More

Earnings History for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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