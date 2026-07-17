Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $49.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company's current price.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $47.33.

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Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE SLVM traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $38.55. 92,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,711. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.85 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,230 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $51,291.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,607.50. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 82,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Sylvamo by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 564 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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