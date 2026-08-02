Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sylvamo from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.33.

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Sylvamo Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SLVM opened at $37.50 on Friday. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.85 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.11%.Sylvamo's revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvamo news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,230 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $51,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $603,607.50. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sylvamo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 464,401 shares of the company's stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,135 shares of the company's stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company's stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,221 shares of the company's stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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