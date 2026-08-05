Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Charles Kane Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) Director Charles Kane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $86,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,882,504.92. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Charles Kane sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $89,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Charles Kane sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $91,980.00.

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Symbotic Stock Down 2.0%

SYM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 2,007,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -930.21, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $720.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $715.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Symbotic's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Key Symbotic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Symbotic reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $721 million, up 22% year over year and ahead of the $715 million analyst consensus. Net income was $55 million, compared with a $21 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Symbotic reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $721 million, up 22% year over year and ahead of the $715 million analyst consensus. Net income was $55 million, compared with a $21 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $760 million to $780 million, a range that brackets the $770.7 million consensus estimate and signals continued demand for the company’s warehouse-automation systems.

Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $760 million to $780 million, a range that brackets the $770.7 million consensus estimate and signals continued demand for the company’s warehouse-automation systems. Positive Sentiment: Former Bain Capital co-chair Steve Pagliuca was elected to Symbotic’s board, potentially adding financial and strategic expertise as the company expands its artificial-intelligence-enabled robotics business. Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Former Bain Capital co-chair Steve Pagliuca was elected to Symbotic’s board, potentially adding financial and strategic expertise as the company expands its artificial-intelligence-enabled robotics business. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Symbotic’s use of AI coding agents highlights the company’s efforts to manage software-development costs as AI usage increases, but provides limited new information about near-term financial results. AI coding agents are blowing through budgets

Coverage of Symbotic’s use of AI coding agents highlights the company’s efforts to manage software-development costs as AI usage increases, but provides limited new information about near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $0.09, below the $0.13 consensus estimate. Although revenue exceeded expectations, the earnings shortfall likely drove the negative market reaction and renewed concerns about profitability. Symbotic earnings release

Quarterly EPS was $0.09, below the $0.13 consensus estimate. Although revenue exceeded expectations, the earnings shortfall likely drove the negative market reaction and renewed concerns about profitability. Negative Sentiment: Directors Todd Krasnow and Charles Kane each sold 2,000 shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. The sales were relatively small and scheduled in advance, limiting their signaling value, but they may still weigh modestly on sentiment.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,463,000 after buying an additional 2,237,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,874 shares of the company's stock worth $150,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 51,346.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,372 shares of the company's stock worth $129,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,601,000 after acquiring an additional 201,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $63,034,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Symbotic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Symbotic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.50.

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About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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