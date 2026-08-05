Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $90,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $87,840.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Todd Krasnow sold 3,367 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $171,717.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $94,600.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Todd Krasnow sold 19,655 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $1,056,063.15.

On Friday, May 22nd, Todd Krasnow sold 6,978 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $363,693.36.

On Monday, May 11th, Todd Krasnow sold 25,422 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,333,383.90.

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Symbotic Stock Down 2.0%

Symbotic stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 2,007,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,792. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -930.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $720.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Symbotic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Symbotic reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $721 million, up 22% year over year and ahead of the $715 million analyst consensus. Net income was $55 million, compared with a $21 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Symbotic reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $721 million, up 22% year over year and ahead of the $715 million analyst consensus. Net income was $55 million, compared with a $21 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $760 million to $780 million, a range that brackets the $770.7 million consensus estimate and signals continued demand for the company’s warehouse-automation systems.

Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $760 million to $780 million, a range that brackets the $770.7 million consensus estimate and signals continued demand for the company’s warehouse-automation systems. Positive Sentiment: Former Bain Capital co-chair Steve Pagliuca was elected to Symbotic’s board, potentially adding financial and strategic expertise as the company expands its artificial-intelligence-enabled robotics business. Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Former Bain Capital co-chair Steve Pagliuca was elected to Symbotic’s board, potentially adding financial and strategic expertise as the company expands its artificial-intelligence-enabled robotics business. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Symbotic’s use of AI coding agents highlights the company’s efforts to manage software-development costs as AI usage increases, but provides limited new information about near-term financial results. AI coding agents are blowing through budgets

Coverage of Symbotic’s use of AI coding agents highlights the company’s efforts to manage software-development costs as AI usage increases, but provides limited new information about near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $0.09, below the $0.13 consensus estimate. Although revenue exceeded expectations, the earnings shortfall likely drove the negative market reaction and renewed concerns about profitability. Symbotic earnings release

Quarterly EPS was $0.09, below the $0.13 consensus estimate. Although revenue exceeded expectations, the earnings shortfall likely drove the negative market reaction and renewed concerns about profitability. Negative Sentiment: Directors Todd Krasnow and Charles Kane each sold 2,000 shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. The sales were relatively small and scheduled in advance, limiting their signaling value, but they may still weigh modestly on sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Symbotic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Symbotic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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