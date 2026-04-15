Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,587 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 1,885 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Symrise alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYIEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Symrise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Symrise from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Symrise

Symrise Stock Up 2.3%

SYIEY opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. Symrise has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company's core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Symrise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Symrise wasn't on the list.

While Symrise currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here