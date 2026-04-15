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Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Short interest up 37.2% — short interest rose to 2,587 shares as of March 31 (from 1,885 on March 15), but still represents 0.0% of shares outstanding and a days-to-cover of 0.0 due to high average daily volume.
  • Analyst moves: Goldman Sachs upgraded to Buy while Jefferies cut to Strong Sell; MarketBeat's consensus rating remains "Hold" (3 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Shares opened at $21.77, trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (~$21.42 and $21.14) with a 1-year range of $19.31–$30.58.
  • Interested in Symrise? Here are five stocks we like better.

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,587 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 1,885 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYIEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Symrise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Symrise from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Symrise

Symrise Stock Up 2.3%

SYIEY opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. Symrise has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Symrise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company's core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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