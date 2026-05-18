Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.1818.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $128.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -103.41, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. Synaptics has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $134.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,532.21. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $618,827 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 143.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Further Reading

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