Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.82.

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Synaptics Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $149.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,336,532.21. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,694. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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