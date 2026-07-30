Synaptics (SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $305.3180 million for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.97. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. The trade was a 41.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.83, for a total transaction of $79,462.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,660,188.58. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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