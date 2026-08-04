Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 256.65% and a negative net margin of 111.88%.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,348. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. Weiss Ratings lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Nicholas A.J. Botwood sold 31,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $566,602.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 60,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,453.90. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 32,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,594.32. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,789. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,970 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax's research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company's lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Syndax Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Syndax Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here