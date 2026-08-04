Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Earns "Buy" Rating from Peel Hunt

Synthomer (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 60 to GBX 100 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 65 price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 109.40.

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Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 93.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 16.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 123.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (91.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 173.92 billion during the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Synthomer will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,800 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

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