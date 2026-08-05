Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 100

Synthomer (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 92 to GBX 100 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 65 price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 200 price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 60 to GBX 100 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 117.

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Synthomer Trading Up 10.1%

SYNT stock traded up GBX 10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 109. 1,583,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,282. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.04. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 16.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 123.95.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synthomer will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,800 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

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