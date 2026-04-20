Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Down 4.3% - What's Next?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 and last traded at GBX 53.90. Approximately 934,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,745,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNT

Synthomer Stock Down 7.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. The firm has a market cap of £85.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,800 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

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