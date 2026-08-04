Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.025-5.117 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $89.6 billion-$90.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.7 billion.

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Sysco Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.025-5.117 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Melius Research cut Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sysco

Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter results exceeded expectations. Sales rose 4.7% to $22.12 billion, ahead of the $21.95 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS increased 3.4% to $1.53 versus estimates of $1.51. Reuters article

Sales rose 4.7% to $22.12 billion, ahead of the $21.95 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS increased 3.4% to $1.53 versus estimates of $1.51. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved. Fourth-quarter operating income climbed 10.6% to $983 million, net earnings rose 3.8% to $551 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 4.7% to $1.3 billion. U.S. case volume grew 2.5%, indicating continued demand from foodservice customers.

Fourth-quarter operating income climbed 10.6% to $983 million, net earnings rose 3.8% to $551 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 4.7% to $1.3 billion. U.S. case volume grew 2.5%, indicating continued demand from foodservice customers. Positive Sentiment: Management provided bullish fiscal 2027 guidance. Sysco expects sales growth of 6% to 7% and adjusted EPS growth of 9% to 11% on a 53-week basis. The outlook includes approximately $100 million in cost reductions from AI-enabled inventory management, routing optimization, coding efficiency, and back-office automation. Sysco fiscal 2026 results and fiscal 2027 guidance

Sysco expects sales growth of 6% to 7% and adjusted EPS growth of 9% to 11% on a 53-week basis. The outlook includes approximately $100 million in cost reductions from AI-enabled inventory management, routing optimization, coding efficiency, and back-office automation. Positive Sentiment: International operations remained a growth driver. International Foodservice sales increased 6.7% and adjusted operating income advanced 15.7%, while Sysco generated $2.1 billion in free cash flow and returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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