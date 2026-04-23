T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $1.8837 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1%

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $96.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,280,854 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $335,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,231 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,306,922 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $134,142,000 after acquiring an additional 584,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,443,322 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $352,528,000 after acquiring an additional 476,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,227 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $294,263,000 after acquiring an additional 345,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $34,034,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company's stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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