Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

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Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $52,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,039,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,374,433.60. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $5,699,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Taboola.com by 114.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,005,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,864 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company's stock.

Taboola.com Trading Down 1.1%

TBLA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,610,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.21. Taboola.com had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $466.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com NASDAQ: TBLA operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

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