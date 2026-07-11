Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,010 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 11,781 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

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Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TWN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,192. Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $105.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Fund by 40.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 14,436 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Fund by 86.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,947,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Taiwan Fund, Inc NYSE: TWN is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia's most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.

The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.

Further Reading

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