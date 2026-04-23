Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1.3% - What's Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $375.81 and last traded at $382.5130. 12,113,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,943,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.44.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC debuted its A13 process and an N2U option that promise smaller, faster chips for AI and HPC while squeezing extra life out of existing EUV tools — a potential margin and roadmap win that reinforces TSMC's technology leadership. Read More.

TSMC debuted its A13 process and an N2U option that promise smaller, faster chips for AI and HPC while squeezing extra life out of existing EUV tools — a potential margin and roadmap win that reinforces TSMC's technology leadership. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TSMC plans to open an advanced chip packaging plant in Arizona by 2029, addressing a known packaging bottleneck for AI accelerators and supporting U.S. customers' supply resilience. Read More.

TSMC plans to open an advanced chip packaging plant in Arizona by 2029, addressing a known packaging bottleneck for AI accelerators and supporting U.S. customers' supply resilience. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and ecosystem moves — Synopsys announced certified IP and EDA flows across TSMC's 3nm/2nm and packaging nodes, lowering customer integration risk and accelerating tapeouts on TSMC processes. Read More.

Partnerships and ecosystem moves — Synopsys announced certified IP and EDA flows across TSMC's 3nm/2nm and packaging nodes, lowering customer integration risk and accelerating tapeouts on TSMC processes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly results showed record margins and bullish commentary about AI-driven demand; analysts are increasing targets (Barclays lifted its price target to $470), supporting a higher valuation baseline. Read More. • Read More.

Fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly results showed record margins and bullish commentary about AI-driven demand; analysts are increasing targets (Barclays lifted its price target to $470), supporting a higher valuation baseline. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Memory market commentary (DRAM surge predictions) underlines broader AI-driven demand for compute and memory; this supports the industry cycle but DRAM makers — not TSMC directly — will benefit from memory price moves. Read More.

Memory market commentary (DRAM surge predictions) underlines broader AI-driven demand for compute and memory; this supports the industry cycle but DRAM makers — not TSMC directly — will benefit from memory price moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector strength (SOX and chip-stock rallies) is lifting sentiment across fabs, but it also raises expectations and sets up potential profit-taking if any execution or capex signals disappoint. Read More.

Sector strength (SOX and chip-stock rallies) is lifting sentiment across fabs, but it also raises expectations and sets up potential profit-taking if any execution or capex signals disappoint. Read More. Negative Sentiment: TSMC's public stance that it has "no immediate need" to deploy ASML's priciest high‑NA EUV tools sparked a market reaction (and pressured ASML shares); investors are parsing whether this reflects disciplined capex (positive for margins) or a slower/changed upgrade cadence (which could alter long‑term equipment spend assumptions). Read More. • Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,917 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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