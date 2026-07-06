Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 4.1% Higher - Here's Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $460.03 and last traded at $451.95. 12,434,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 13,981,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.16.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $421.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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