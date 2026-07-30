Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Purchases $67,970.00 in Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,850. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bor-Zen Tien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bor-Zen Tien purchased 3,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.39 per share, with a total value of $223,170.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bor-Zen Tien acquired 40 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,064.80.

On Monday, June 29th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.7%

TSM stock opened at $373.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $427.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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