Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.009-3.009 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.6 billion-$29.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.0 billion.

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Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.009-3.009 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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