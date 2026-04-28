TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Insider Alex Zhuangzhuang Peng Sells 80,000 Shares

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) insider Alex Zhuangzhuang Peng sold 80,000 shares of TAL Education Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $868,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,263.84. This trade represents a 63.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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TAL Education Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:TAL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 2,610,187 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,202. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 572.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised TAL Education Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

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