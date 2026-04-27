TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Should You Sell?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.6040. 1,859,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,891,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TAL Education Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,182 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,625 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company's stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

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