Talphera (TLPH) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Talphera to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Talphera Stock Down 0.7%

TLPH stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.69. Talphera has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLPH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Talphera in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Talphera in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Talphera to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Talphera in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Talphera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talphera

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talphera by 3,224.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Talphera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Talphera in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Talphera by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Talphera in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company's stock.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe.

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