Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBN shares. Zacks Research lowered Tamboran Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Tamboran Resources from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Tamboran Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TBN opened at $33.22 on Monday. Tamboran Resources has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of -2.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamboran Resources will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBN. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Tamboran Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources is an independent energy company focused on the exploration and development of unconventional natural gas resources. Headquartered in Canada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TBN, the company concentrates its activities on onshore basins in Australia. Tamboran's primary objective is to advance its exploration acreage toward commercial viability by leveraging modern drilling and reservoir evaluation techniques.

The company holds exploration licenses in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, where it is conducting appraisal drilling programs to define reservoir characteristics and recoverability.

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