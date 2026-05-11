Tami Stevenson Sells 19,220 Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) SVP Tami Stevenson sold 19,220 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $181,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $210,466.08. This trade represents a 46.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Crawford & Company Stock Performance

CRD.A traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 32,217 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,861. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Crawford & Company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform.

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