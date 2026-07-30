Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $254.99 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 53.88% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.The company had revenue of $247.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,597.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,695 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,430 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,168 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $45.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc NASDAQ: TNDM, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company's flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

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