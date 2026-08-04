Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39, Zacks reports. Tanger had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Tanger updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.450-2.520 EPS.

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Tanger Price Performance

SKT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Tanger has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $42.53.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Tanger's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.82%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tanger by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tanger by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $39.00 price objective on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tanger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKT

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc NYSE: SKT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger's centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

Further Reading

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