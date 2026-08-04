Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the luxury accessories retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.60% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. Evercore set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.88.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Trading Up 2.1%

TPR stock opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,223,795,000 after purchasing an additional 348,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tapestry by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,194,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $753,482,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,041,935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $711,467,000 after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $487,708,000 after buying an additional 760,646 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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