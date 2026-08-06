Tapestry (TPR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $1.8719 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $92.62 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,665 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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