Tarang Amin Sells 7,000 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $360,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,626,397.29. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Tarang Amin sold 41,520 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $2,643,163.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20.

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e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,784,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,131. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 140,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,319 shares of the company's stock worth $167,086,000 after buying an additional 711,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,181 shares of the company's stock worth $132,095,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock worth $103,779,000 after buying an additional 672,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,319,523 shares of the company's stock worth $100,337,000 after purchasing an additional 361,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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