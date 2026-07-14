Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.4% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Target Hospitality traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.8190. 196,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,039,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

TH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target Hospitality from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Target Hospitality alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target Hospitality

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 88.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 121.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 5.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target Hospitality, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target Hospitality wasn't on the list.

While Target Hospitality currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here