Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $79.2960 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Target Hospitality from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target Hospitality from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 88.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

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