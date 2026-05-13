Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the retailer's stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.37% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.71.

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Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.15. 847,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07. Target has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Target's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Target by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Target by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $18,832,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Target by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $26,910,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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