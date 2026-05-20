Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.5 billion-$109.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.4 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Target from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Target's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is 56.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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