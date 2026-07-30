Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $169.1110 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $162.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 14,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $877,436.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,020.95. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 847,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,193,846.05. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,335,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,884 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,340 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,930,325 shares of the company's stock worth $158,062,000 after buying an additional 491,326 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,357 shares of the company's stock worth $82,892,000 after buying an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TARS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here