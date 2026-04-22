Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading 1.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

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Taseko Mines Trading Up 1.8%

Taseko Mines Limited ( LON:TKO Get Free Report )'s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 and last traded at GBX 580. 862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570.

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 539.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Russell Hallbauer sold 30,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 567, for a total value of £170,100. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America. Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year. In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

See Also

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