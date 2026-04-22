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Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading 1.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Taseko Mines logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.8% to GBX 580 on Tuesday, but trading was thin with only 862 shares changing hands — an 89% decline from average volume.
  • Insider Russell Hallbauer sold 30,000 shares on March 5 at an average of GBX 567 (≈£170,100); insiders collectively own 2.58% of the company.
  • Taseko, with a market cap of £2.12 billion and a negative PE, operates the 100%‑owned Gibraltar Mine (Canada's second‑largest copper mine) and is advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 and last traded at GBX 580. 862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 1.8%

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 539.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Russell Hallbauer sold 30,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 567, for a total value of £170,100. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America. Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year. In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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