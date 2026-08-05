Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Trading Up 16.4% - Still a Buy?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.05 and last traded at C$11.01. 2,048,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,341,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Get Taseko Mines alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$13.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Stock Up 16.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 220.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company's 50 day moving average is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 2.00%.The firm had revenue of C$237.09 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Ltd. will post 0.2801932 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

In other news, insider Terry James Morris acquired 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, with a total value of C$98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$98,670. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Bryce Hamming sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,320,000. This represents a 29.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $325,590 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Taseko Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taseko Mines wasn't on the list.

While Taseko Mines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here