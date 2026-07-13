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TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
TaskUs logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TaskUs saw unusually high trading volume on Monday, with 336,880 shares changing hands, even as the stock rose about 4.2% to $5.5960.
  • Analyst sentiment has turned more cautious: several firms cut price targets or downgraded the stock, and the overall consensus rating is now Hold with an average target price of $11.20.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.35 EPS versus $0.34 expected and revenue of $306.27 million, while institutional investors continue to hold a significant stake in the company.
  • Interested in TaskUs? Here are five stocks we like better.

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 336,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session's volume of 589,956 shares.The stock last traded at $5.5960 and had previously closed at $5.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TASK. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on TaskUs in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TaskUs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TaskUs from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $516.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. TaskUs had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $17,796,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $3,020,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,549,000. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,174,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company's stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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